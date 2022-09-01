Symbio Holdings Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SYM)

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Symbio Price Performance

Symbio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbio Holdings Limited provides communication services to software companies, telecom providers, and enterprise customers in Australia and Internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Communications Platform as a Service, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.