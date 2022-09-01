Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Tabcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.