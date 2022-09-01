TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €12.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TEG stock opened at €9.20 ($9.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.23. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of €29.20 ($29.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

