TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €14.20 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.20 ($14.49) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €9.20 ($9.38) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a one year high of €28.63 ($29.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

