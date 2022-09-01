Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.98

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

