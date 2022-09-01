Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

