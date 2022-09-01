Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,056. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

