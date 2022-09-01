Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

