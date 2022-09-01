Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
