Telcoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $97.01 million and $1.07 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

