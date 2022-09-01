Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $562,778.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00093953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00260622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

