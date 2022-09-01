Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $77.82. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
