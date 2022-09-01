TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 376.7%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.