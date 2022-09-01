The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

