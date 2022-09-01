The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE COO traded up $12.68 on Thursday, hitting $300.12. 864,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.17. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

