The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 44,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,688. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
