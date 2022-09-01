The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 44,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,688. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.