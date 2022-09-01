The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.50. 1,567,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.