The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

HAIN stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.