The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290,889 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.12% of Home Depot worth $370,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

