The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,619 shares of company stock valued at $528,569. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

