The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20,766.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

SO traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 138,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

