Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 52,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,088. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 million and a P/E ratio of 148.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

