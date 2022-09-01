Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $271,512.35 and $103,605.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

