Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $685,011.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,585.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,457,639 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

