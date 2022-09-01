Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 351,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

