TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 281,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,514. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

