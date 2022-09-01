Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.07. 5,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $521,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

