Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $112.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

