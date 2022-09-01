Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.71

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.71 and traded as high as C$78.33. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$77.83, with a volume of 1,271,511 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at C$593,050,300.26. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,470.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

