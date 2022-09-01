Traders Buy Large Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,503 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 1,545 call options.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

