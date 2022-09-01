TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.42

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 11051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.98.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.