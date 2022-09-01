Transcodium Market Cap Tops $29,991.11 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $29,991.11 and approximately $60.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

