Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $308.80

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 308.80 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 315.40 ($3.81), with a volume of 291610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.60 ($3.97).

Tremor International Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £469.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,068.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

