Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 1.1%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.26 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56). Approximately 83,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 569,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.57).

Trident Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £135.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

About Trident Royalties

(Get Rating)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

