Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 501,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,162. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.