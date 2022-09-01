Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,330,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

