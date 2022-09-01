Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $15.61. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 309,332 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

