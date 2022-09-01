TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TTEC Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 139,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. TTEC has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

