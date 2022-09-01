Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $217.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.63), with a volume of 599052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

Tyman Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The company has a market capitalization of £427.93 million and a P/E ratio of 848.08.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

