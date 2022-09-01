UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.90 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.90 ($9.08) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.14 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €6.63 ($6.77). 6,456,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.62 and its 200-day moving average is €7.00. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

