Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Price Target Cut to 20.90

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.20 to 20.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UELKY remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

