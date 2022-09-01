Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

ULTA traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $417.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.36. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

