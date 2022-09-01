Unicly Mystic Axies Collection 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,322.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $994,140.05 and $4,322.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
