Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,034.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,034.17 ($48.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,902.58 ($47.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £99.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,038.74. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,904.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,689.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 89.61%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

