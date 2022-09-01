Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,034.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,034.17 ($48.75).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,902.58 ($47.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £99.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,038.74. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,904.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,689.61.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Read More
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.