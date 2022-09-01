Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.44. 41,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,807. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

