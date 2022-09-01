Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.99

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Unisys Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $608.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

