United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
