United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.