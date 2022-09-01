Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.