Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Universal Electronics Price Performance
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.