VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,508. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

