Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 1,234,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

