VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,177 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

